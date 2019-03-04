|
|
Richard B. Fifield
NEWARK -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Richard B. Fifield, 70, of Newark, will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.
Richard was born in Newark, Ohio on January 10, 1949 to the late Kersey Fifield and Grace (Webb) Vermillion. He passed away at his residence on March 2, 2019.
Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded a Purple Heart. Prior to retirement, he was a fork lift operator for many years. He was a former member of the Newark VFW and the Newark Eagles Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Browns fan. Most important was the time he spent with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Mary E. (Sullivan) Fifield, whom he married November 16, 1968; children, Shelley (Brett Showman) Morin, Richard (Christina) Fifield, Nicholas (Tammy) Fifield and Joe (Kenya) Fifield; brother, Larry (Wanda) Fifield; sister, Judy (Jay) Wood; grandchildren, Brittany, Cierra, Morgan, Tasia, Kaelyn, Arian, Jo Jo and Jacklyn; great grandchildren, Braylin, Tristen, Brycen, Paislee and Jackson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Richard to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Richard or to sign an online guest book.
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Richard and the Fifield family.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 4, 2019