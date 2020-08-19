1/1
Richard Bowman
Richard Bowman

Newark - Richard Allen Bowman, 82, of Newark, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. He was born May 2, 1938 in Frazeysburg to the late Max and Wilma (Blizzard) Bowman.

Richard graduated from Newark High School class of 1956 and Ohio University in 1960. He worked as a C.P.A. and he was a member of the Church of God of Licking County, Newark Rotary, Elks, and the Moose. He enjoyed playing tennis and cherished the friendships he made.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Linda; two sons, Scott A. (Stacy) Bowman and Bronson Max (Karen) Bowman; one daughter, Lynn Bowman (David) Huber; two step sons, Patrick and Michael Miller; 10 grandchildren, Colton, Elle, and Reece Huber, Zach, Nate, and Gunner Bowman, Austin (Jessi) Neff, Mason Bodle, and Stella and Gwendolyn Bowman; and one brother, Gary D. Bowman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Barbara M. Smith and his first wife, Sharon Bowman.

Funeral services will be held privately.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






Published in Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
August 19, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to the family. Fred and Richy were in school together. Such a nice man with a wonderful personality. Always a smile. Sending thoughts and prayers.
Fred & Carol Taylor
Friend
