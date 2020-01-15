|
|
Richard C. Wagenheim
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Richard C. Wagenheim, age 100, of Newark, will be held on Friday, January 17, at 3 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Rev. Dr. John D. Stroup officiating. The Licking County Veterans Alliance will conduct military honors prior to the service.
Richard passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). He was born May 27, 1919 in Newark, Ohio to the late Charles and Ruth (Jones) Wagenheim.
Richard was a quiet and patient man who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He proudly represented his country by serving in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. Richard worked for Owens Corning Fiberglas for thirty-five years, before retiring in 1981. He remained active with the Owens Corning retirees group for many years.
He was a lifetime member of and baptized in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. As a hobby, he was CB radio operator. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Josephine to Arizona.
He is survived by two daughters, Lindsay J. (Fred) Freytag and Susan J. Wagenheim; two grandchildren, Sarah Freytag and Rachel (Josh) Cox; and two great-grandchildren, Clara Cox and Alice Cox.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine L. Wagenheim (2017); a sister, Irene Brown; and a brother, Ellis Wagenheim.
Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service (from 2-3 p.m.) on Friday, January 17, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 67 North Fifth Street, Newark, Ohio 43055
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Wagenheim family.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020