56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Etna United Methodist Church
500 Pike Street, SW
Etna, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Etna United Methodist Church
500 Pike Street, SW
Etna, OH
Thornville - A funeral service for Richard (Casey) Casto, 74, of Thornville, will be held at 11am, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Etna United Methodist Church, 500 Pike Street, SW, Etna, Ohio 43018. Burial will follow in the Pataskala Cemetery. Calling hours will be observed at the Etna United Methodist Church, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 4pm-7pm.

HOSKINSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE is serving the family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
