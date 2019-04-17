Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
ST. LOUISVILLE - A funeral service for Richard Charles Bagent, 78, of St. Louisville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Ben McKinstry, Pastor Victor Slutz and Pastor Moses Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Rocky Fork Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.

Richard passed away April 15, 2019, at Arlington Care Center surrounded by his dedicated wife and loving family. He was born March 11, 1941, in Newark, to the late Edward and Kathryn (Crowley) Bagent.

Richard was a member of Rocky Fork Church of Christ. He was in the first class to graduate from the new Licking Valley High School in 1959. Richard was a 53-year member of Ohio Operating Engineers. He retired from George Igel Company as a heavy equipment operator and previously worked for C.M. Luburgh of Zanesville and John Young Excavating of Newark.

Richard had a passion for antique cars and street rods. He was a member of the National Street Rod Association.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra (Holton) Bagent, whom he married on January 11, 1963; children, Penny (Oak) Balo and Rebecca (Jeff) Posey both of Newark, and Ryan (Tammy) Bagent of St. Louisville; brothers, Ron (Vera) Bagent of Granville, and Ed (Karen) Bagent of Newark; grandchildren, Ken (Brittany) Balo, Derek (Calyn) Posey, Alexandra Posey, Gavin Posey, Paige (Josh) Allen, Kristan Bagent, and Mackenzie Bagent, and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kindra Sue Balo.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eden Church of Christ or Rocky Fork Church of Christ.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 17, 2019
