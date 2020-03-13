|
Richard E. "Pete" Felumlee
Granville - A memorial service celebrating the life of Richard E. "Pete" Felumlee, 86, of Granville, will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, in Granville with Rev. Casey Wilson as celebrant. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 5 P.M. at McPeek-Hoesktra Funeral Home, 133 S. Prospect St., in Granville.
Pete died March 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Newark, OH to the late Vern and Louise Felumlee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Please visit www.mcpeekhoekstra.com for a complete obituary and express condolences.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020