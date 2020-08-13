Richard E. Mentz
Lancaster - Richard E. Mentz, a United States Army Veteran who served in Korea, passed away peacefully in his son's home in Goose Creek, S.C. on August 10th, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family and skilled hospice nurses. He was born in Newark, Ohio on December 08, 1944, to the late Edward and Martha (Graney) Mentz.
He was a graduate of Newark Catholic High School and was retired from the Advertising Industry where he worked in sales for many years. Richard was the number one fan of OSU football, and he watched their games religiously. He coached Little League baseball in Lancaster and supported many local sporting events. He was an avid card shark, and enjoyed playing cards with his friends. He also enjoyed listening to music, particularly Elvis and Neil Diamond, from whom he got inspiration in naming his youngest son. Richard enjoyed camping with family, and he had eagle eyes that helped his golfing game.
Richard is survived by his sons, Neil Mentz and Rich Mentz; his siblings, Jean Ritchey, Joan Hutchison, Trish (Ray) Blankenship, Barbara (Joe) Redman; Sharon Schroeder, Kathleen Rucker , Thomas (Kim) Mentz, and Tim (Dawn) Mentz; sister-in-law, Debbie Mentz; brother-in-law, Jeff Stires; his step-daughter Kendra Roby; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Cherie Demetriou and her mother, Louise (Simmons) Mentz; brother, Bob Mentz; and sisters, Mary Alice Mentz, Mary Ann Mentz, and Carol Stires.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM., with a Vigil Service held at 3:30 P.M.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Richard E. Mentz, 75, of Lancaster, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Monday, August 17, 2020, at 10:30 AM with Fr. Anthony Lonzo as celebrant. Entombment with military honors will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster .
