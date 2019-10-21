Services
Richard E. Redman Obituary
Richard E. Redman

NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Richard E. Redman, 69, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Wally McLaughlin officiating.

Rick passed away October 19, 2019, at the OSU James Cancer Hospital. He was born July 9, 1950, in Newark, to the late Walter Redman and Grace (Jones) Brakebill.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Redman; children, Tammy (Scott) Dowell of Crooksville, Tracy (Steve Wahlin) Olinger of MN, Jeannette (Chris Ball) Drake of Westerville, and James Redman; brother, Carl (Zoe) Redman, Sr. of Tiffin; sister, Susie Moomaw of Newark; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and very dear friend, Terry (Diane) Lake of Newark.

Rick was a United States Army Veteran during the Vietnam war. He retired from Boeing. He was a member of the American Legion and life-time member of NRA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the Licking County Humane Society.

Published in the Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
