Richard "Dick" E. Tiebout
Utica - A funeral service for Richard "Dick" E. Tiebout, 84, of Utica will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Utica Church of Christ, 115 N. Central Ave., Utica with Doug Swan officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Utica Church of Christ.
Dick passed away on October 16, 2020 at Altercare Nursing Home in Newark. He was born on November 10, 1935 in Newark to the late Franklin E. Tiebout and Lucille Della (Sanders) Wertman.
Dick was a member of the Utica Church of Christ, Utica Sertoma, Utica Masonic Lodge #291, Morgan Grange and Eastern Star. He retired from the State of Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty Ann (Webster) Tiebout; son and daughter-in-law, David W. and Trish Tiebout; daughters and son-in-law, Patty A. and Sean Blake and Sherrie K. Scarberry; grandchildren, Jodi and Shane Shaw, Travis Williams and Sandra, Jason and Whitney Scarberry, Jarrod and Katie Scarberry, Jamie and Jason Macy, Josh Scarberry and Ashley, Austin Tiebout and Sydnie Tiebout; great-grandchildren Mikayla Shaw and Colt, Shayna Shaw, Colton, Preston, Cameron, Peyton and Arian Williams, Tracy, Yuver and Jordan, Logan, Maddie and Emma Scarberry, Kenadi and Ben Scarberry, Bryson and Brantley Macy, Ryleigh Faye and Raylynn Scarberry, Austin and Graysen; great-great-grandchildren, Aspyn and Thatcher; brothers, Jack Tiebout and Bill and Martha Tiebout; aunt, Virginia Tiebout Giles; and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Vicki L. Tiebout; grandson, Nicolas Allen Tiebout; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Karl and Edith Webster.
Memorial contributions can be made to Utica Church of Christ, P.O. Box 532, Utica, OH 43080 or Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.
