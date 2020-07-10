1/1
Richard F. "Rick" Barricklow
1943 - 2020
Richard "Rick" F. Barricklow

NEWARK - Richard "Rick" F. Barricklow, 76, of Newark, passed away at his residence on July 8, 2020. He was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio on October 15, 1943 to the late Henry S. and Genevieve (Richard) Barricklow.

To celebrate Rick's life, the family asks that those wishing gather at the Newark High School teacher's parking lot (at the end of Shields and a left of Sherwood) on Monday, July 13th at 6pm. From there we ask that you drive as a group by 300 Central Ave. giving his family your virtual hugs while imagining Rick in his usual perch complaining about the traffic and Buffy telling him to 'shake his fur down'.

Rick proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Prior to retirement, he was a devoted school teacher for 30 years with the Newark City School System. He enjoyed woodworking and feeding the squirrels, but most important was the time he spent with his family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Jerry G. (Garrabrant) Barricklow, whom he married June 13, 1970; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Samuel Sites; son, Adam Barricklow; grandchildren, Jake (Emilee) Sites, Josh Sites and Katie Sites; sister, Phoebe Harden; sisters-in-law, Linda Smith and Paula Barricklow; brother-in-law, Don Garrabrant; and numerous nieces nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry "Barry" Barricklow.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rick to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. NW, Heath, Ohio 43056.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Rick or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Rick and his family.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
