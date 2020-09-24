Richard F. Reynard
Lexington, SC - Richard "Dick" Franklin Reynard (born 07/28/1932) went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21st 2020 at 7:45am. He passed away under the care of Agape Hospice of Lexington, SC. He was surrounded by his loved ones prior to his passing from this life to the next.
Dick had a special love for Lake Murray and enjoyed spending time on the water with family and friends at his home in Leesville, SC. Dick was a 1949 graduate from Newark High School in Newark, OH and later joined the army as a medic where he served during the Korean Conflict. He retired from American Yard Products (Roper Corporation) after more than thirty years of service. He was a member of the VFW #6740 and Lakers Club of Lake Murray. Dick was an extraordinary carpenter who loved working with his hands, always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend or neighbor in need.
Dick will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Family will be holding a private memorial service on Lake Murray to celebrate his life and love of the water.
Dick is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Blanche (Walker) Reynard of Newark, OH, parents Arthur and Pansy Reynard of Newark, OH, brother Robert (Bob) Reynard of Newark, granddaughter Heather Lynn Williams of Jamison, SC, and stepson Bill Stichter of Newark, OH.
He is survived by his children Vickie and Rick Reynard of Leesville, SC, Tina (Dale) Williams of Jamison, SC, Tammy Reynard and Billy of Hebron, OH, grandchildren Jessica (Greg) Reddick of Jamison, SC, Waylon Williams of Jamison, SC, Seth Sylvio Pelletier of Newark, OH, Brandon Reynard of Newark, OH, Jason Reynard of Newark, OH, great grandchildren Heather and Sawyer Reddick of Jamison, SC, special friend, companion, and former wife Geraldine Rose of Columbia, SC, stepchildren Michelle Stichter of Sandy Run, SC, Jeffrey Stichter of Savannah, GA and lifelong friends of the Reynard family, Charlie and Grace Hunter, Bethann and Chris Hanna.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made directly to Agape Hospice of Lexington, South Carolina or to a memorial fund of your choice.
Online register at barr-price.com