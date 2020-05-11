|
Richard (Dick) Floyd Harvey
Reynoldsburg - Richard (Dick) Floyd Harvey, age 98, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away at home on May 10, 2020. Richard was born October 30, 1921, to the late Robert and May (Albert) Harvey in Highspire, Pennsylvania. He served as a 1st Lt. B-17 Pilot in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. Attending The Ohio State University after his military service, he met and married the love of his life, Margaret MacDonald. He was a farmer east of Reynoldsburg for 41 years. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Margaret (MacDonald) Harvey; children, Nancy (Robert) Taylor, Joy Nibert, Fred (Karen) Harvey, Dick (Tessa) Harvey, Dan (Shannen) Harvey; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Glendenning, Norma Rorer, Patricia Hefner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Harvey; son-in-law, John Nibert. Dick was a loving husband and father, grandfather & great grandfather. Through his love and dedication to Jesus Christ, Dick had a passion for supporting Christian mission ministries. A drive-thru visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2020, from 11 AM to 12 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. A private family graveside service will follow in Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Friends and family are invited to the family home for visitation and fellowship afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Wagram United Methodist Church where Dick and Margaret were members for 73 years. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 11 to May 12, 2020