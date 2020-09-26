Richard "Dick" Hamrick, Jr.
THORNVILLE - A graveside funeral service, celebrating the life of Richard "Dick" Hamrick, Jr., 93 of Thornville, will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Lexington Cemetery, with Pastor Doug Lynn officiating. Military honors will be observed at the cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville, on Wednesday, September 30th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Dick was born September 4, 1927 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Richard Sr. and Dorothy (Stephenson) Hamrick. He suddenly passed away on September 25, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He lived 93 long years before he went to be with the angels.
He is survived by his significant other and long-time care giver Sharon Anderson; daughters, Dee Dee (Nugie) Halsey, Debbie (Rich) Huckabaa, Donna June Brewer, Bob (Sharon) Kirkbride; grandchildren, Holly , Tisha, Bob, Jenny, Niki, Jami, Ryan, Dale, Rick, Todd, Tonya, Shane, Kevin, Chad, Jeff, Tommy and Callan; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; loving dog, Katie; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; children, Bill and Barbara Sue; sisters, Helen and Betty.
Dick proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He retired from Rockwell North American with over 30 years of service. He was a life-long member and former commander at the Amvets, Post 51 and was also a life-long member of the VFW, Post 1388. Dick was also a generous donor to the Fisher House in Dayton, which supports veterans. He was an avid story-teller and he held his family very dear to his heart and will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dick to the Amvets, Post 51 Color Guard. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
to share a special memory about Dick or to sign an online guest book.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn inside the funeral home and please practice social distancing.
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Dick and his family.