|
|
Richard Hewitt
Toboso - Richard W. Hewitt, 90, of Toboso, Ohio died Sunday morning, May 5, 2019 at his home. His loving family was at his side.
Born November 24, 1928 in Toboso he was a son of the late Charles A. and Wilda L. (Brill) Hewitt and was a 1946 graduate of Hanover-Toboso High School. Mr. Hewitt retired in 1980 from the maintenance department of Cardinal Services after 32 years of service. He was a member of the Toboso United Methodist Church and a former member of the Toboso Fire Department. He enjoyed doing puzzles, gardening and working in his yard. Spending time with his family and friends, watching the kids play and sitting on his porch swing was his greatest joy.
Surviving is his loving wife of nearly 72 years, Sararose (Cartnal) Hewitt whom he married August 22, 1947; three sons, Greg Hewitt and Dan Hewitt, both of Toboso and Robert (Melody) Hewitt of Newark; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Russell (Aggie) Hewitt and Loren (Donna) Hewitt, both of Newark; a sister, Martha (Charles) Prouty of Newark and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother and sister in-law, Charles and Helen Hewitt and a sister and brother in-law, Eileen and Oscar Smith.
Calling hours will be 11am to 1pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor James Hall officiating. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Toboso United Methodist Church, 2364 Gratiot Road, SE, Newark, Ohio 43056.
Published in the Advocate on May 8, 2019