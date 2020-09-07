Richard J. "Rick" Antritt
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Richard J. "Rick" Antritt, age 81, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will provide military honors.
Rick passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. He was born July 2, 1939 in Newark, Ohio to the late Julius P. and Ann (Thornton) Antritt.
Rick served in the U.S. Airforce. He was the owner of Colonial Barbershop in the Colonial Plaza. He had served with the City of Newark as a Policeman and served as a Auxiliary Policeman for many years. Rick enjoyed bartending Saturday night at the Moose where he was a member. He also was a member of the Newark Eagles. Rick volunteered his time as a barber going around to nursing homes cutting hair.
He is survived by four children, Melvonda (Nealon) Adams of Oklahoma, John (Rita) Antritt of Etna, Gaylina (Chris) Hurtt of Oklahoma and Malinda (Jarami) Cornelius of Newark; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley June Antritt (2012); and two siblings, Terry Antritt and Shirley Graham.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio
or Nationwide Children's Hospital.
