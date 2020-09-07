1/1
Richard J. "Rick" Antritt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. "Rick" Antritt

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Richard J. "Rick" Antritt, age 81, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery where the Licking County Veterans Alliance will provide military honors.

Rick passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. He was born July 2, 1939 in Newark, Ohio to the late Julius P. and Ann (Thornton) Antritt.

Rick served in the U.S. Airforce. He was the owner of Colonial Barbershop in the Colonial Plaza. He had served with the City of Newark as a Policeman and served as a Auxiliary Policeman for many years. Rick enjoyed bartending Saturday night at the Moose where he was a member. He also was a member of the Newark Eagles. Rick volunteered his time as a barber going around to nursing homes cutting hair.

He is survived by four children, Melvonda (Nealon) Adams of Oklahoma, John (Rita) Antritt of Etna, Gaylina (Chris) Hurtt of Oklahoma and Malinda (Jarami) Cornelius of Newark; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley June Antritt (2012); and two siblings, Terry Antritt and Shirley Graham.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio or Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved