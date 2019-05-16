Richard Lee Rutter, Jr.



Newark - A funeral service for Richard Lee Rutter, Jr., 58, of Newark, who passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 13, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home in Newark. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4pm-8pm, on Friday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st Street.



He was born August 4, 1960, in Newark, a son of the late Richard Lee Rutter, Sr. and Delores (Meadows) Rutter, who survives. For many years he worked at the Tamarack Dairy in Newark. He enjoyed woodworking, NASCAR and watching football, especially the Cincinnati Bengals.



Surviving in addition to his mother Delores, are his wife of 36 years, Debra (Arnette) Rutter, whom he married April 15, 1983; his children, Chas (Buster) Crowley, Amy Rutter, Trisha Dixon



, Levi Rutter; grandchildren, Derek Yahn, Damon Yahn, Darrick Hubbard, Brooke Hubbard, Carson Hubbard, Libby Brehm, Chris (Riley) Overbey, Jonathan Rutter, Marissa Rutter, Lincoln Rutter; his brother and sisters, Daniel (Lisa) Rutter, Karen (Scott) Alan, Kandy (Bill) Rodgers and several nieces and nephews and many friends.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by Eric Phillips, Christopher Overbey, William "Billy" Ogilbee and his father and mother-in-law James and Patricia Arnette.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutter family.



