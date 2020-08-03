1/1
Richard Lines
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lines

Pataskala - Richard W. Lines (87) of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020. He was born July 23, 1933 in Etna, Ohio to the late Neal and Ruth (Wells) Lines. Richard graduated Etna High School in 1951. He is a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After his service Richard worked and retired from A.T.T. He was a faithful member of the Etna United Methodist Church. Richard is survived by his loving children Gary (Debby) Lines, Frances "Lani" (Jim) Utzinger, and Bruce (Kathy) Lines, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. He is preceded in passing by his wife Betty Jo Lines, daughter Casse Dusenburry, and his sisters and brother-in-laws. There will be a private family service for Richard. Arrangements are being handled by Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
7409273971
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved