Richard Lines

Pataskala - Richard W. Lines (87) of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away Saturday August 1, 2020. He was born July 23, 1933 in Etna, Ohio to the late Neal and Ruth (Wells) Lines. Richard graduated Etna High School in 1951. He is a proud veteran of the United States Navy. After his service Richard worked and retired from A.T.T. He was a faithful member of the Etna United Methodist Church. Richard is survived by his loving children Gary (Debby) Lines, Frances "Lani" (Jim) Utzinger, and Bruce (Kathy) Lines, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. He is preceded in passing by his wife Betty Jo Lines, daughter Casse Dusenburry, and his sisters and brother-in-laws. There will be a private family service for Richard. Arrangements are being handled by Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home.









