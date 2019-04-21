Richard M. Haines



WARSAW - A graveside service for Richard M. Haines, 87, of Warsaw, Ohio, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Knox County, with Pastor Cory Campbell officiating.



Richard passed away April 18, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born January 30, 1932, in Coshocton County, Ohio, to the late George L. and Mildred M. (Steffee) Haines.



He was a 1950 graduate of Union High School. He married Donna Groves on October 27, 1951 in Richmond, Indiana.



Richard retired from Owens Corning Tech Center in 1987 after 36 years. He received an award in 1976 for having 15 or more patents.



He had been a 4-H advisor for Dusty Boots 4-H and a Little League Coach.



Richard will be greatly missed by his wife Donna; four children, Debra (Dale Jr.) Graves, Richard (Anita) Haines, Randall (Renee) Haines and Margo (Randy) Latham; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Graves, Jackie (Mike) Gentry, and Dale III (Amber) Graves, Jason (Allison) Haines, Marcy (Joel) Moyar and Brad Haines, Melissa (Casey) Murray, Michelle (Dallas) Shepler and Kelly (Todd) Barnett, twenty three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, George (Judy) Haines; sister, Linda (Charles) Art, and many wonderful friends and relatives.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and two great-great-grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 495, Memphis, TN 39101-9801.



Published in the Advocate on Apr. 21, 2019