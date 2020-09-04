1/1
Richard "Mike" Miller
Newark - Richard "Mike" Miller, age 70, of Newark, passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020 at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born October 13, 1949 in Newark, Ohio to the late Richard and Wilma (Brookins) Miller.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Newark Memorial Gardens, with pastor Jerry Boylon officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

After graduating from Newark High School, Mike joined the Marines and served in Vietnam. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart along with other various service awards. After serving as a Marine he worked at the Newark Air Force Station for 24 years.

Mike had a great love for his family and friends and was always looking to help those that he could. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and loved going to the beach and riding his motorcycle.

Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cheri (Patterson) Miller. He also leaves behind his daughter, Cynthia Martin; grandchildren, Tyler Sullivan, Tritney and Katelyn Brewer. Great grandchildren, Avery and Kennley Sullivan, and Kaiden Brewer; sister, Linda (Miller) Ponser and her spouse, Gene Ponser; niece, Lisa (Humphrey) and her spouse, Denny Wood; nephew, Shawn (Nicole) Humphrey; great grandchildren, Kai, Kami and Kohen Humphrey.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Michael Miller.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Forever Young Veterans (foreveryoungvets.org) and Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.








Published in Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
