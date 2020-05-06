Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Pataskala - Richard W. Myers, age 62, unexpectedly passed away on May 4, 2020.

He was born on April 22, 1958, in Columbus, Ohio, to Glen and Jackie Myers. He was a 1980 graduate of The Ohio State University and worked as an accountant. He loved animals, going to concerts with his Godson Ryan, and spending time with his lifelong friends at Buckeye Lake. Once you were his friend, you were his friend for life.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Myers. He is survived by his father, Glen Myers; sister Megan Myers; Godson Ryan Taylor; Godson Scottie Taylor; Arika Taylor; cousin Sara Beckett; and many close friends.

A memorial in Richard's honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.
Published in the Advocate & Advocate from May 6 to May 14, 2020
