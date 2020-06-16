Richard Patrick "Pat" Mauter
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Richard Patrick "Pat" Mauter, 82, of Newark, will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 20, 2020, with Rev. G. Michael Gribble as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Pat died at his home following a courageous three-year battle with multiple myeloma and a many year battle with heart disease. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1938, to the late James and Evangeline (Rober) Mauter.
Pat began his working career as a newspaper delivery boy at the age of 8. He attended St. Catherine's school, Toledo, and graduated from Toledo Central Catholic High School. He enlisted with the United States Navy and was stationed on the USS Casa Grande serving in the Caribbean and Arctic Circle. Following this, he attended the University of Toledo, University of Houston and Central Ohio Technical College where he earned his BS in Accounting. He began his professional career in the accounting office of Gulf Oil Corporation, Toledo, where he met his future wife, Judy Emch Mauter. While working with Gulf Oil, Pat was transferred to Houston, Texas and eventually Little Rock, Arkansas where he worked as a field auditor traveling the states of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.
In 1967, Pat moved to Newark to join his brother, Ken, at Mark Builders. He then started Mauter & Associates Inc. in 1970 which he managed for the next 20 years. During this time, Pat also earned his real estate license and became owner/ operator of Twin Oaks Realty. He was also the owner/ operator of the Newark Decorating Company which sold PPG paints, sundries, wallpaper and decorative mirrors. Pat embarked on his final career working as a program analyst with the Defense Supply Center where he worked for 20 years until his retirement in 2003.
Pat was a member of the Licking County Home Builders Association, serving as their treasurer and president for 2 terms. He was also a trustee representing the local association at the State of Ohio Home Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and served as president of the St. Francis Home & School Association and was treasurer of the Newark City Catholic Athletic Association for 17 years.
As an avid outdoorsman, Pat loved to spend the summer months on his boat. For over 30 years he pulled his boat to Lake Cumberland, Kentucky where his entire family would gather, enjoying the lake and water skiing. As an avid water-skier himself, Pat particularly loved to slalom ski, until hip replacements forced him to stop.
He took great pride in rooting for his grandchildren during their many athletic endeavors at Licking Valley, Lakewood, Northridge, and Newark Catholic Schools. He was an avid fan and supporter of everything Newark Catholic High School, The Ohio State University and Notre Dame University athletics. He enjoyed playing dominoes, marbles, and cards with family and friends. Pat also enjoyed traveling to the National Parks in the western United States and the many winters spent in Clearwater, Florida with his wife following his retirement.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years, Judy (Emch) Mauter; children, Tammy (Jeff) Wallace, Greg (Lori) Mauter, Kelly (Mike) Davis, Karen (Allen) BeVier, and James Mauter; 13 grandchildren, Andrea Crawford, Ryan Wallace, Brent Wallace (Abbie Carpenter), Richard and Thomas Mauter, Colleen and Hunter Davis, Tarrah, Nicole and Courtney BeVier, and Campbell, Camryn and Jonah Mauter; 5 step-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn Subleski, Bob (Beverly) Mauter, Dan (Barbara) Mauter, James (Anita) Mauter, and Gary Mauter; mother-in-law, Evelyn Emch; sisters-in-law, Vicky Dazey and Carol Mauter; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Mauter; father-in-law, John Emch; and brother-in-law, Ed Subleski.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 4-7 P.M., Friday, June 19, 2020 where a Vigil Service with Rosary will be held at 6:30 P.M.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Central Ohio for their loving and compassionate care during these past few months.
Memorials in Pat's name can be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055; Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058; or St. Vincent dePaul Charities.
To share your memory of Pat or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.