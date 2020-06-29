Richard Scott Bates
HEATH - A memorial service for Richard Scott Bates, 88, of Heath, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Southgate Church of Christ, 1075 S. 30th St., Heath, Ohio 43056, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Richard passed away June 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 29, 1932, in Mount Ephraim, Ohio, to the late Other Leon and Margaret Elizabeth (Scott) Bates.
Richard retired from the Newark Air Force Base. He was a United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War and was a member of the Southgate Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jane (Hinson) Bates; children, Jeffery Lynn (Eydie) Bates of Heath, Kim E. (Sherrie) Bates of Gratiot, and Patricia Sue (Mark) Kryling of St. Louisville; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and three great-grandchildren on their way.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joan Wentzel, Nancy Sue Bates, Betty Lou Bates, and Jerry Bates.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southgate Church of Christ or Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.