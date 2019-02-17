Richard Sterling



Newark - Richard Sterling, age 81, of Newark, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1937 to the late Earl and Mildred (Cameron) Sterling in Cynthiana, OH.



Richard proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. He later worked as a supervisor at Newark Air Force Base and after his retirement, drove buses for Newark City Schools. Richard was a long time member and Past Master of Masonic Lodge 97 F&AM. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, watching TV with family and friends, and doing yardwork.



Richard is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary (Shoemaker) Sterling. He also leaves behind his children, Jeffrey (Angela) Sterling, Lisa Gee, and Gregory (Dalene) Sterling; grandchildren, Brittany, Melissa, Brent, and Kole; and great grandchildren, Jason, Kayson, and Madison; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his sister, Barb Caulley and brother, Frank Sterling.



A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Licking County Veteran's Alliance will provide military honors and Lodge 97 F&AM will render last rights at the funeral home.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary