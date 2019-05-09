|
Richard Thomas "Tom" Layton
Delray Beach - A Graveside funeral service celebrating the life of Richard Thomas "Tom" Layton, 76, of Delray Beach, Florida, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 11 A.M., Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Tom, a 1960 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, died at the Trustbridge Hospice Center of Delray Medical Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born in Newark, Ohio on November 11, 1942 to the late Elmer and Ann (Campbell) Layton. He attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. and The Ohio State University. In the late seventies he moved to Livermore, Ca. His occupation was marketing and he was an active member of Celebration Christian Center of Livermore. Tom enjoyed his dogs, was a very compassionate and jovial person and made friends easily.
Tom is survived by his wife of 41 years, Luana (Trovato) Layton; his daughter, Kristine Layton (John) Ryan; son, Todd (Jenny) DeSantis; twelve grandchildren; sister, Peggy Layton Komada; Aunt Josephine Layton and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Layton, and his brother-in-law, Joseph Komada.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials in Tom's name be made to Samaritan's Purse at: https://www.samaritanspurse.org
REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio is assisting with the arrangements. To share your memory of Tom or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on May 9, 2019