|
|
Richard Vance Sr.
Newark - Richard G. Vance Sr., 90, of Newark, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home. He was born June 1, 1929 in Randolph County, WV to the late Fred and Alpha Vance.
Richard was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served in the European Theatre. He worked at Bennett's Marathon in Granville for many years before becoming a Certified Welder. Richard did not know a stranger. He treated everyone he met with kindness and respect. He loved his sweets; anything from pie to candy. He will truly be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi "Nan" Vance, whom were married April 21, 1963; six children, Anita (William) Drumm of Reynoldsburg, Bonita Prince of N.C., Debra Vance of Lake Wells, FL, Crystal (Duane) Burgoon of Pataskala, Richard (Carolyn) Vance Jr. of Heath, and Traci (Joshua) Garza of Hebron; 14 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Robert Vance; two brothers, William and Dave Vance; and one sister, Shirley Lamb.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio for all of their care and support they have shown Richard and his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
Richard requested that his body be donated to science to The Ohio State University. A private service for the family will be held at a later date.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019