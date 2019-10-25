|
|
Richard Warner
Newark - Richard Leland Warner, age 95, of Newark, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his daughters on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1924 in Newark, OH to the late Ora and Helen (Lamp) Warner.
Richard will be laid to rest at Wilson Cemetery in a graveside service for family and friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2 PM.
Richard, a World War II Veteran, proudly served his country as a member of the US Army stationed in San Francisco and Japan. He was the long-time owner and operator of Ora E. Warner Construction. Richard built many homes, commercial buildings, and churches all over Licking County. At one time, in the late 1960s, he had built almost every gas station in Licking County, the majority of which are still standing today. He was also active in KIWANIS, SCORE, and volunteered hundreds of hours for The Works. Richard also loved to restore antique cars and spending time with the local car clubs. Two of his vehicles can be seen in the movie Shawshank Redemption. In his retirement, he enjoyed collecting automobile memorabilia, gardening and traveling the USA.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Tracy L. Sanner, Shelia A. Vogelmeier, and Rebecca J. (James) Zimmer; step-children, Roberta Hoover, Michael (Connie) Mix, Larry (Brenda) Mix, Tom (Barbara) Mix, Edward Mix, and Victoria (Steven) Bullard; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous step grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Sharon Wince; and many nieces and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty I. Warner; second wife, Anna Mae Warner; daughter, Valerie Wells; sister, Vonne Kathery; and stepson, Curtis West.
The family would like to give special thanks to Mindy Ridenbaugh ,RN and the entire staff of Select Home Care, First Light Home Care, and Palliative Care of Central Ohio and to family friend Katharan Quackenbush for all their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dawes Arboretum 7770 Jacksontown Rd, Newark, OH 43056 or to A Call to College 314 Granville Rd, Newark, OH 43055.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019