Richard Winegardner
Richard Winegardner

Thornville - Memorial services for Richard J. Winegardner, 70, of Thornville, will be held on Sunday, Sep. 6, 2020 in the Grace Lutheran Church, Thornville; with Memorial visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and a memorial service following at 5:00 p.m. Pastors Orrey McFarland and Doug Lynn will act as co-celebrants.

Rich passed away on Wednesday evening, September 2, 2020 following surgery in Zanesville. He was born in Thornville on September 2, 1950 the son of the late Roger J. Winegardner and Margaret A (Gordon) Winegardner who survives in Thornville.

Rich retired after a long career with State Farm Insurance Company in Newark, where he worked as an underwriter. He was a graduate of Sheridan H.S., class of 1968, and The Ohio State University. An avid Sheridan Generals fan, he was often seen at the sporting events at the school. He also served as a member of the Northern Local Board of Education.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Debra, his daughter Amy Winegardner of Mason, and his sisters Sue (Jim) Sturgeon and Diana (Wayne) Wilson; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to the Northern Local Scholarship Fund; c/o Liz Arnold; 8700 Sheridan Road NW, Thornville, Ohio 43076. Envelopes will be available at the church.

In light of COVID 19 please practice social distancing and know that masks are required in the church pursuant to the Governors policy on public gatherings. Please cooperate to help keep everyone safe.

HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Rich and the Winegardner family.

www.hoskinsonfuneral.com






Published in Advocate from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
