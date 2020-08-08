1/1
Riley E. Yeater
Riley E. Yeater

NEWARK - Riley E. Yeater, 19, of Newark passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born on October 10, 2000 in Marion.

Riley was an avid fisherman. He was ornery, lovable and big hearted. He would do anything for anybody and always tried to put a smile on everyone's face. He always got a laugh when he explained how "back in my day" we did it this way.

He is survived by his father, Matthew D. Yeater; mothers, Janel Heffelfinger and Kim Hall; brother, Brandon Yeater; grandparents, David and Michelle Yeater; aunts and uncles, Ryan (Elizabeth) Yeater, Kari (Aaron) Stewart and Julia (James) Hazelton; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends that were chosen family.

Riley is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rosalita "Rosie" Heffelfinger, Ralph Lohr and Claire (Gene) Heffelfinger.

A private memorial service will be held.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
