Rita Courtney
Thornville - Rita J. Courtney, 85 of Thornville, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Altercare North. Rita was born to Lowell and Florence (Schiefer) Keith on April 15, 1935 in Plymouth, Ohio.
Private services will be held at Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21 St. Newark, Ohio.
Rita adored her grandchildren. She liked the outdoors, especially Dawes arboretum and Buckeye Lake. She enjoyed doing crafts and decorating. She enjoyed watching sports, especially if her grandson was involved. She always had a smile and kind words for whoever she met.
She is survived by sons, Cody (Sarah Martin) Courtney, and Lance Courtney; grandchildren, Shelbie and Isiah Courtney; and great grandchild, Everlie Foltz.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Wills.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.