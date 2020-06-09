Rita Jane Wimer
Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rita Jane Wimer, 90, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with Fr. Bill Hritsko as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Rita, a 1949 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, died at her home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on December 22, 1929, to the late Herbert A. and Lucy E. (Mattingly) Nold.
Rita was a longtime parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church and member of their Ladies Guild. She had also worked for many years at the Hallmark Store, Southgate.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Christine Buehler, Roger Wimer (Karen Johnston), and Barbara Maynard; daughter-in-law, Sarah Coventry; 9 grandchildren, Adam (Colleena) Buehler, Kevin (Laura) Buehler, Craig (Samantha) Buehler, Anthony Wimer, Tim Wimer, Kyle Wimer, Greg Smith, Amanda Smith, and Tyler Simms; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard (Patricia) Nold; sister-in-law, Marcy Nold; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wimer; son-in-law, Richard Buehler; brother, Herbert Nold; and sister, Maxine (Charles) Gebhart.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 5-7 P.M., Monday, June 15, 2020, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:45 P.M.
Memorials in Rita's name can be made to St. Leonard Catholic Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Road, Heath, Ohio 43056. To share your memory of Rita or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rita Jane Wimer, 90, of Heath, will be held at St. Leonard Catholic Church, 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, with Fr. Bill Hritsko as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Rita, a 1949 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, died at her home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in Newark, Ohio on December 22, 1929, to the late Herbert A. and Lucy E. (Mattingly) Nold.
Rita was a longtime parishioner of St. Leonard Catholic Church and member of their Ladies Guild. She had also worked for many years at the Hallmark Store, Southgate.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Christine Buehler, Roger Wimer (Karen Johnston), and Barbara Maynard; daughter-in-law, Sarah Coventry; 9 grandchildren, Adam (Colleena) Buehler, Kevin (Laura) Buehler, Craig (Samantha) Buehler, Anthony Wimer, Tim Wimer, Kyle Wimer, Greg Smith, Amanda Smith, and Tyler Simms; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard (Patricia) Nold; sister-in-law, Marcy Nold; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wimer; son-in-law, Richard Buehler; brother, Herbert Nold; and sister, Maxine (Charles) Gebhart.
Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 5-7 P.M., Monday, June 15, 2020, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:45 P.M.
Memorials in Rita's name can be made to St. Leonard Catholic Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Road, Heath, Ohio 43056. To share your memory of Rita or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.