Dr. Robert Alvan Goodell Jr., 89, of Kendal at Granville died on June 11, 2019. Born in Wethersfield, Connecticut, he graduated from Brown University in 1954 and from Harvard Medical School in 1958. He worked in pediatrics and adolescent medicine in Williamstown, Massachusetts for 20 years and served as the Director of Health Services at Williams College. Robert ended his career as a family physician with Downtown Medical Associates in Boston, Massachusetts. Robert was an Eagle Scout and a longtime amateur ornithologist. In his retirement, volunteered for the Massachusetts Audubon Society and the Council on Aging's Senior Center in Marshfield Massachusetts, for which he led regular bird walks. His friends and family will remember him for his kindness, generosity, keen interest in people, enthusiasm for food and wine, and love of life. Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irmadel Flanders Goodell, his son Jeffery P. Goodell, daughter-in-law Susan O. Goodell, grandchildren Carter and Elizabeth of Newbury, Vermont; his daughter Karen Goodell, son-in-law John P. Hunter, granddaughters Penelope and Winona, of Granville, Ohio; and his daughter Jane Goodell Bartholomew, son-in-law Gregory P. Bartholomew, and grandchildren Christopher, William, and Allison of Santa Barbara, California. He was preceded in death by his son Robert A. Goodell III of North Pownal, Vermont. Donations in his memory can be made to the Wildlands Trust of Southeastern Massachusetts (https://wildlandstrust.networkforgood.com/projects/36192-general-donation) or to the Massachusetts Audubon Society's Daniel Webster or North River Wildlife Sanctuaries (https://secure2.convio.net/mas/site/Donation2?idb=910413930&df_id=3069&mfc_pref=T&3069.donation=form1&autologin=true&idb=1512585541).
Published in the Advocate from June 18 to June 27, 2019