Robert B. Greenwell
Granville - Robert B. Greenwell, age 55, of Granville, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a valiant two-year fight against Glioblastoma.
Bob was born May 2, 1965 in Newark, Ohio to the late Robert E. and Eva Ruth (Gilbert) Greenwell. Bob honorably served in the United States Army Military Police Corps from November of 1983- July 1992. Following his military service, he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Frostburg State University in 1996 and a Master's Degree in Learning Design and Technology from Purdue University in 2013. From 1998-2001 he was an Education Coordinator with the Licking/Muskingum Community Correction Center followed by employment with the Career and Technology Education Center (C-TEC) as an Adult Education Instructor. He then joined Behavioral Healthcare Partners of Central Ohio where he held the position of Family Care and Juvenile Sex Offender Coordinator and later Criminal Justice Specialist. Bob was currently employed by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections in London where he was a teacher.
Bob was a strong supporter for individuals in recovery. This was apparent when he became a member of the Community Mental Health and Recovery Board in Licking and Knox Counties. When his service there was complete, he became an active member and past President of the Licking County Alcoholism Prevention Program (LAPP) Board of Directors. During his membership Bob initiated the annual golf outing which quickly became LAPP's biggest fundraising activity. His other professional affiliations included serving on the Human Services Advisory Committee at Central Ohio Technical College (COTC), and he was a member of the Correctional Education Association as well as the Association for the Advancement of Computing in Education (AACE).
Phill Casby, dear friend of Bob's, had this to say about him, "Bob and I believed that there was so much life to live that our families and loved ones would always understand our love of life, laughter, and service to others. We were this way in life and more so today. We are proud of Bob! I am proud to say that he was our friend that claimed victory over the demons that life thrust upon us. Rest in Peace, brother, we love you!!"
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Terry A. (Newby) Greenwell, whom he married April 12, 2004; step-daughters, Jessica Whitney, Jacqueline and Chip Culley and Julia Whitney; grandchildren, Owen William Culley and Caleb Francis Culley; sister, Dona (Dan) Dearing; nieces, Chelsea Dearing and Paige Dearing; and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Licking County Alcoholism Prevention Program.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, at T.J. Evans Park, 1425 North 21st Street in Newark. Military honors will be observed at 2 p.m. by the Licking County Veterans Allice.
