Robert Boals
Pataskala - Robert N. Boals, 60 of Pataskala passed away suddenly Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born August 27, 1960 in Newark to the late Robert and Hazel (Amerine) Boals. A graduate of Newark High School, Bob was an auctioneer for many years. He was a graduate of the Missouri Auction School. Bob attended Vineyard of Licking County Church. In his younger days Bob drove the Demolition Derby circuit for a number of years. He had a vast knowledge of antiques, collectibles and most notable, vintage glassware including Heisey and Fenton glass. He enjoyed yard sales, estate sales and auctions. He frequented many local thrift shops. Well known in the auction and yard sale community, he was a friend to many and a very generous person. He frequently donated food and other items to local food pantries and churches. He was also a great Ohio State Buckeye fan and was looking forward to the first football game of the 2020 season. Bob's passing will leave a void in all of our hearts, especially with the upcoming Holidays; he so enjoyed attending and planning family gatherings.
Survivors include his loving sister, Gennie (Randy) Agin of Hanover; a niece, Amanda (Josh) Crabtree; great nieces, Makayla, Kyra and Ella; all of Newark; a nephew, Nathaniel (Kim) Jones; great nieces, London and Layla; great nephew, Major; all of Texas; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He is also survived by two furry friends, Clyde (Chewy) and Ollie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Hazel Boals.
Funeral services celebrating Bob's life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL with Pastor Steve Osborne officiating. Burial will be at Wilson Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.
Condolences may be shared at www.vocfh.com