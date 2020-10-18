1/1
Robert Boals
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Boals

Pataskala - Robert N. Boals, 60 of Pataskala passed away suddenly Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home.

Bob was born August 27, 1960 in Newark to the late Robert and Hazel (Amerine) Boals. A graduate of Newark High School, Bob was an auctioneer for many years. He was a graduate of the Missouri Auction School. Bob attended Vineyard of Licking County Church. In his younger days Bob drove the Demolition Derby circuit for a number of years. He had a vast knowledge of antiques, collectibles and most notable, vintage glassware including Heisey and Fenton glass. He enjoyed yard sales, estate sales and auctions. He frequented many local thrift shops. Well known in the auction and yard sale community, he was a friend to many and a very generous person. He frequently donated food and other items to local food pantries and churches. He was also a great Ohio State Buckeye fan and was looking forward to the first football game of the 2020 season. Bob's passing will leave a void in all of our hearts, especially with the upcoming Holidays; he so enjoyed attending and planning family gatherings.

Survivors include his loving sister, Gennie (Randy) Agin of Hanover; a niece, Amanda (Josh) Crabtree; great nieces, Makayla, Kyra and Ella; all of Newark; a nephew, Nathaniel (Kim) Jones; great nieces, London and Layla; great nephew, Major; all of Texas; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. He is also survived by two furry friends, Clyde (Chewy) and Ollie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Hazel Boals.

Funeral services celebrating Bob's life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME - NEWARK CHAPEL with Pastor Steve Osborne officiating. Burial will be at Wilson Cemetery.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark.

Condolences may be shared at www.vocfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes Newark Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved