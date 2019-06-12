Resources
Robert Bruce Rutherford

Robert Bruce Rutherford Obituary
Robert Bruce Rutherford

- - Robert Bruce Rutherford, age 93, passed away June 7, 2019.

He was born in El Paso, TX to Samuel Weidensaul and Dorothy Irene (Vollertsen) Rutherford, which is where he grew up. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II. He graduated from Harvard College and worked many years as a management consultant in New England and the Midwest. He raised Angus cattle and planted thousands of trees.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Benua Rutherford, of Granville, OH; children, David Ellsbury Rutherford, Anne Rutherford Smykal, Katherine Swan Rutherford, Thomas Porter Rutherford, and Stephen Platt Rutherford; and ten grandchildren and one great-grandson.

There will be no service. To honor him, the family requests you please plant a tree.

Online guestbook at cookandsonpallay.com
Published in the Advocate on June 12, 2019
