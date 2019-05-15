|
Robert "Bob" Cannon
Frazeysburg - Robert J. "Bob" Cannon, Jr., 78, of Newark, Ohio died Tuesday morning, May 13, 2019 at his home.
Born March 5, 1941 in Licking County, Ohio he was a son of the late Robert J. Cannon, Sr. and Dale L. (Kirkpatrick) Cannon. Mr. Cannon retired from the Licking County Highway Department. He also worked for many years in the oil fields for R. & J. Drilling as well as other drilling companies. Bob loved dirt track racing and drove the yellow #57 for many years. He also enjoyed building and working on race car engines.
Surviving is his loving wife of 59 years, Beverly S. (Cunningham) Cannon whom he married March 12, 1960; three sons, Bobby (Colleen) Cannon, III, Danny (Becky) Cannon and Ricky Cannon, all of Newark; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Also surviving are three brothers, Rudy Cannon, George Cannon and Barry Cannon all of Newark; three sisters, Kathi Cannon, Becky Cannon and Sherry Sue (John) Mautz, all of Newark and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, May 17, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Irene Scaramazza officiating. Burial will be in Hanover Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 655 South Metro Place; Suite 770, Dublin, Ohio 43017.
Published in the Advocate on May 15, 2019