Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Robert Cannon
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
Robert Cannon, III

Frazeysburg - Robert J. Cannon III, 59, of Newark, Ohio died Sunday morning, January 12, 2020 at his home.

Born September 24, 1960 in Newark he was a son of the late Robert J. Cannon, Jr. and the late Beverley S. (Cunningham) Cannon. Robert was a new residential distribution technician for New River Electrical Corporation and he was a member of the Heath Eagles. Mr. Cannon was very active in the sport of Stockcar racing as a racer, an owner and a fan. He was champion Street Stock racer in 2002, 2003 and 2005 at Muskingum County Speedway. He also enjoyed watching other sports and doing activities with his family.

Surviving is his loving wife of 29 years, Colleen (Boley) Cannon whom he married December 15, 1990; a son, Robert J. Cannon IV of Newark; a daughter, Savannah Raye Cannon of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, Ricky Cannon of Hanover and Daniel (Becky) Cannon of Newark. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Calling hours will be 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the funeral home with Chaplain Brian Humphreys officiating. Burial will be in Rocky Fork Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
