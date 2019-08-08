|
Robert Charles "Chip" Hammack
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert Charles "Chip" Hammack, age 60, of Newark, will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, August 9, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service. A private burial will take place in Newark Memorial Gardens, at a later date.
Chip passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio. He was born May 23, 1959 in Newark, Ohio to the late Robert E. and Gwendolyn D. (O'Neil) Hammack. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Walter W. "Lucky" Hammack (2018).
Chip graduated from Newark High School in 1977. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan. Chip enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren more than anything in the world. He was an amazing listener, great at offering advice, knew how to make you laugh, was always there when you needed him, and he was selfless. He was a friend to everyone, whether you've known him for minutes or years. Chip also loved collecting memories; you couldn't enter a room in his house without seeing pictures spanning across decades. Chip will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
He is survived by two sons, Robert Aaron Cole (Allissa) Hammack and Jamison T. (grandson, Grayson) Hammack; a daughter, Deven L. (Augustina, granddaughter, Harper) Bowman; three sisters, Patricia A. "Pat" (Dave) Shipp, Bobbie M. Hammack and Cathy H. (Bob) Gallogly; two grandchildren, Grayson T. Hammack and Harper E. Bowman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call two hours prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. Friday, August 9, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 8, 2019