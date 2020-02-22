Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Resources
Robert Clyde Wilson


1932 - 2020
Robert Clyde Wilson Obituary
Robert Clyde Wilson

Buckeye Lake - A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert Clyde Wilson, age 87, of Buckeye Lake, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Wesley Higgins officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 28, and also from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.

Robert passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
