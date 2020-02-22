|
|
Robert Clyde Wilson
Buckeye Lake - A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert Clyde Wilson, age 87, of Buckeye Lake, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Wesley Higgins officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 28, and also from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Robert passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
For a complete obituary please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020