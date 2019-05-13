|
Robert "Bob" Craig Campbell
Newark - Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Robert "Bob" Craig Campbell, 66, at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, from 4-6 P.M., Friday, May 31, 2019. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Bob died at his home in Newark, Ohio on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born in Newark, Ohio on December 2, 1952 to Ruth Ann (Toothman) Campbell of Newark, and the late Joseph F. Campbell Sr.
He attended St. Francis de Sales Elementary, Newark Catholic High School, and was a 1971 graduate of Newark High School and 1975 graduate of COTC. Following graduation, Bob stayed with COTC and worked for 13 years in their IT Department as a systems analyst/ programmer before moving to Oklahoma and joining the GEA Rainey Corporation. Upon his return to Newark, Bob began working with Crouch Construction.
As an avid outdoorsman, Bob spent many of his days hunting and fishing. He enjoyed visiting the family farm and surrounding himself with the solitude of nature. While in Oklahoma, Bob had many adventures on the water, learning to canoe with his son on several expeditions, including a scout troop canoe trip through the Boundary Waters of Northern Minnesota. He also participated in several long-range sailing trips across Lake Erie and Lake Huron.
Bob was a kind man and embodied a gentle soul. Never one to make much noise and commotion, Bob was content sitting with his friends, only adding to the conversation when addressed. Over the years he earned the endearing nickname of "Quiet Bob".
In addition to his mother, Bob is survived by his son, Justin (Brooke) Buckley; two grandchildren, Baylee and Tynlee Buckley, all of Cypress, Texas; siblings, Joseph F. (Joni) Campbell of Lancaster, Thomas K. (Molly) Campbell, Carolyn (Pat) McGonagle, and Betsy (Jay) Beckman, all of Newark; nieces and nephews; and his many longtime friends and extended family at Jug'z.
In his memory, the family of Bob requests that donations be made to the Rolling Thunder Toy Drive. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home for monetary donations; or toy donations can be delivered to Jug'z Tavern in the fall.
To share your memory of Bob or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
Published in the Advocate from May 13 to May 26, 2019