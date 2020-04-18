|
Robert E. Breeden
Newark - Robert E. Breeden passed away at home April 17, 2020. Born April 22, 1938 to Arnold and Ruby (Lacy) Breeden in Dresden, OH.
Bobby leaves behind his beloved wife Dee A. Breeden of 25 years, son Robert Breeden, Jr., of Florida, and a daughter, Tawana Oswalt of Texas. Also, stepchildren, Connie McDaniel and Walter Balo of Newark, Rick (Faith) Lehman, Michael (Tracy) Lehman, Carrie (Nick) Roberts, and Amy (Brent Balik) Davis, all of Newark. He had and loved many grandchildren, and great grandchildren, but had a special love for his grandsons, Mark Banks and Jason Waldren, and great granddaughter, Mya Banks and Luca Banks. He also has a sister-in-law, Ann Breeden of Dresden and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, infant son, Dale, and infant daughter, Wanda.
Bobby worked from the age of 6, always staying busy. He loved working in the yard, playing cards, football, dancing and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. He will be greatly missed by us all but has found peace in his Lord and Savior Jesus.
Due to the virus outbreak, there will be no services at this time.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020