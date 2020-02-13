Services
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert E. "Ed" Cox Obituary
Robert E. "Ed" Cox

Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert E. "Ed" Cox, age 88, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Rev. Eva Marie Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

Ed passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Newark, Ohio at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). He was born December 24, 1931, Hamilton County, Ohio to the late James R. and Emma B. (Thurman) Cox.

Ed was active in real estate for many years, whether he was buying, selling or taking care of one of his many rental properties. He was an avid collector of Heisey glass and Russell Wright flatware. Ed was one of the initial members of the Old Town West Restoration Society and one of the original members of the Licking County Apartment Association. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1949 and furthered his education through The Ohio State University where he earned a Bachelor of Agronomy Degree in 1953.

Ed proudly represented his country by serving in ROTC while in college and later with the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Kay E. (Kiser) Cox, whom he married on October 22, 1983; two sons, Stephen B. Cox and Robert E. (Holly Lennihan) Cox; a daughter, Susan B. (Randy) Spiker; two stepchildren, Brenda (Jack) Miley and Paula (Jim) Bowden; three grandchildren, Catherine Cox and Sally Cox (children of Robert Cox and Holly Lennihan), Kristin (Neil) Bush, Catherine Cox and Sally Cox, two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Hudson, five step grandchildren, Lindsey, Andrew, Janet, Jessica and Jake; and three step great-grandchildren, Nate, McKenley and Kaisey.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Ann "Peggy" DeWitt; three brothers, Harold Cox, Herman Cox and an infant brother, James Cox; four sisters, Frances Maxwell, Irena Johns, Mildred Gugger and Ethyl.

Family and friends may call on Monday, February 17, from 9-11 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Cox family.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
