Robert E. McDaniel
Johnstown - Robert E. McDaniel, 84, of Johnstown passed away on October 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on April 23, 1935 in Homer to the late George M. and Goldie C. (Raines) McDaniel.
Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran and was proud to service in Germany with Elvis Presley. He was a member of the Utica American Legion Post 92. Bob enjoyed farming, fishing, building, watching sports and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Leona P. (Springer) McDaniel; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Amy McDaniel; daughters and son-in-law, Marcia Haycraft, Melissa and Matt Ashbrook; eight grandchildren, Kolt, Joseph, Jessica, Audrey, Adrian, Kade, Kira and Dallas; great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Jim Zink.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Lee and James McDaniel.
Special thanks to his grandson, Kade, for taking wonderful care of Bob.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019