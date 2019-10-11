Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. McDaniel


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. McDaniel Obituary
Robert E. McDaniel

Johnstown - Robert E. McDaniel, 84, of Johnstown passed away on October 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on April 23, 1935 in Homer to the late George M. and Goldie C. (Raines) McDaniel.

Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran and was proud to service in Germany with Elvis Presley. He was a member of the Utica American Legion Post 92. Bob enjoyed farming, fishing, building, watching sports and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Leona P. (Springer) McDaniel; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Amy McDaniel; daughters and son-in-law, Marcia Haycraft, Melissa and Matt Ashbrook; eight grandchildren, Kolt, Joseph, Jessica, Audrey, Adrian, Kade, Kira and Dallas; great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Jim Zink.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Lee and James McDaniel.

Special thanks to his grandson, Kade, for taking wonderful care of Bob.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now