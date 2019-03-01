Robert Emory "Bob" Wright



Newark - Robert Emory "Bob" Wright went home to be with his Lord and savior on February 26, 2019.



Bob was born in Newark on March 18, 1938 to Emory Wright and Atta (Casteel) Wright. He was a 1957 graduate of Newark High School, and a proud member of the Army National Guard.



Bob was employed by Rockwell, Kaiser and Roundy's Trucking Service.



A lover of music, Bob acquired a large collection of blue grass, 50's, country and Christian music, and taught himself to play guitar. An avid photographer & videographer. Bob loved capturing memories at every holiday and on special occasions. His favorite subject was his loving wife Pauline whom he married on Valentine's Day 1993.



A deeply religious man, Bob was a member of the Family of God all of his life. His special ministry for years was publishing the word of God for parishioners and shut-ins (and included with his cds was his famous homemade ice cream or fudge.) This ministry brought great delight and joy to the hearts of many souls.



In their earlier years Bob and his Wife traveled throughout the country. Visiting family, friends and many sites. They were full of life!



Bob was loved by all who knew him and our loss was heaven's gain and he will be missed greatly.



Bob is survived by his wife, Pollie, his children Michelle (Greg) McCarty, Annette Kinnon, and Andrew (Tonya) Wright. Step-children Todd (Kay) O'Dell, Tammie Landis, Tawna England and Tiffany Allen. 16 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. His sisters Carol Stalnaker, Wanda (Jack) Patterson, and Melody (Dennis) Diamond.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and his son Robert "Bobbie".



A very special thank you to all who assisted Bob through his illness.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio or the Ohio .



The calling hours will be on Saturday, March 2nd at the Church of God, 2181 Riggs Road, from 10am to 12pm with the funeral service immediately following officiated by Brother Rube Gayheart and Preacher Gus Andrews. Military Honors will be provided by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.bruckerkishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary