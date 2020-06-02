Robert Edmund Rager
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Edmund Rager

Robert Edmund Rager passed away Thursday May 28, 2020 at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington NC. Robert was a native of Alamance county and had spent a number of years residing in Ohio. Robert was the son of the late Robert B. Rager and the late Stella P Rager. Robert enjoyed traveling, experiencing new things, and telling stories, but acting, particularly stage acting, was his passion. Robert is survived by his brother Walter, Sister-in-law Carrie and family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Robert's honor to the Licking County Players, a non-profit performance art theatre located in Newark, Ohio, that Robert performed with during his time there.

https://www.lickingcountyplayers.org/support.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved