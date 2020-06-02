Robert Edmund RagerRobert Edmund Rager passed away Thursday May 28, 2020 at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington NC. Robert was a native of Alamance county and had spent a number of years residing in Ohio. Robert was the son of the late Robert B. Rager and the late Stella P Rager. Robert enjoyed traveling, experiencing new things, and telling stories, but acting, particularly stage acting, was his passion. Robert is survived by his brother Walter, Sister-in-law Carrie and family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Robert's honor to the Licking County Players, a non-profit performance art theatre located in Newark, Ohio, that Robert performed with during his time there.