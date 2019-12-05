Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Robert Edward Jolley Obituary
Robert Edward Jolley

NEWARK -

A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert Edward Jolley, 48, of Newark, will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Troy Kahler officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Robert was born in Newark Ohio to the late George Jolley and Gertrude (Rutherford) Jolley, who survives. He passed away in Newark on December 1, 2019.

Robert was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Newark. He worked in construction for many years, enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting pool and hanging out with family and friends.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his son, Coltin George Jolley; brother, David Jolley; significant other, Lisa Hoffman; and close friend, Joe Fifield.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Allen Jolley.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Robert or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Robert and the Jolley family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
