Robert Edwin "Poppy" Johnson



Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert Edwin "Poppy" Johnson, age 88, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 22, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark with Rev. Joanna Samuelson officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.



Robert passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his residence with his family and his hospice nurses by his side.



He was born September 6, 1930 in Newark, Ohio to the late Kenneth Edwin and Isabella Jane (Johnson) Johnson.



Robert proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1950 until 1954. He served in Alaska for most of that time.



Family was very important to Poppy and he always enjoyed spending time with them. He was a very loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Poppy was an extremely hard working and a selfless man. He took great pride in his home and enjoyed working in the yard up until his passing. He also enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Buddy.



He is survived by his children, Shirley A. (Raymond) Longfellow of Nashport, Deborah L. (Herbert) Kraning of Newark, James K. Wollard of Portsmouth and Kim (Greg) Kesselring of Springfield, VA; two brothers, Kenny Johnson and Tom Johnson, both of Newark; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Poppy was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Shirley A. Johnson (Dozer),2008, whom he married on February 4, 1968; two brothers; and two sisters.



Family and friends may call from 9-10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 22, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Memorial contributions may be made in Poppy's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.



Published in the Advocate on Apr. 21, 2019