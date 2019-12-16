|
Robert Eugene Seidl
Jacksontown - A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert Eugene Seidl, age 75, of Jacksontown, formerly of Troy, Kansas, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Walter Bruah officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Bob was born March 28, 1944 in Horton, Kansas to the late George and Mary (Falk) Seidl. He passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home.
Bob was a 1962 graduate of Troy High School and was active in FFA and loved Ag classes. In 1963, following the illness of his father, Bob took over the family farm operation at the age of 19. Bob was a farmer his whole life and loved it. Following his retirement in 2011, he moved to Jacksontown where he and his wife lived on her family's farm. Bob was of Catholic faith and attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Bendena, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Louise (Arnold) Seidl, whom he married February 14, 1988; daughter, Peggy Sue Seidl of Strafford, Missouri; step-sons, Don Cable of Buckeye Lake, Dave (Martha) Cable of Hebron and Randy Lawrence (Rachel Nethers) of Hebron; step-grandchildren, David R. (Jessica) Cable, Drew Cable (Shelby Fortney), Dean Cable (Ashton Cunningham), Daphne (D'Anthony) Hosley, Vilanie Cable, Brandon Lawrence, Dylan Lawrence, Renay Coyle and Rylee Coyle; great-grandchildren, Gunner, Granger, Hank, Jackson and Tinlee Cable and Trinity Lieser.
A memorial service will be held in late April in Doniphan County, Kansas to celebrate the life of Bob with his friends and family The date will be determined at a later time due to traveling conditions.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Troy High School FFA Chapter in Memory of Robert Seidl, 319 South Park Street, Troy, KS 66087.
