Robert Eugene VanDyke
Thornville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert Eugene VanDyke, age 83, of Thornville, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the Thornville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Clifford Mason as Celebrant. Burial will take place in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery and Bob will be transported to the cemetery using his John Deere tractor. Friends may call from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street in Thornville.
Robert was born March 8, 1936 in Thorn Township, Perry County, Ohio to the late Eugene and Grace (Poff) VanDyke. He passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
Bob worked in construction for over 60 years and retired from Exco in Columbus after 30 plus years of service. He had also been a farmer for many years. Following his retirement, Bob liked to restore John Deere tractors and was involved with tractor pulling and hit and miss engines. He had several John Deere tractors but his favorite one was a 1945 John Deere B. Bob was a member of the Steam and Gas Tractor Club and the Land of Legend Tractor Club.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Nancy Lee (Lindsey) VanDyke, whom he married August 14, 1954; two daughters, Rhonda (Carl) Boysen and Teresa (Randell) Levengood; son, Kevin (Kim) VanDyke; grandchildren, Justin Boysen, Garrett (Jami) Boysen, Kevin (Karen) Clark, Jenny (Dylan) Murphy, Kyle VanDyke (fiancée Tiera Gore) and Kinsey VanDyke; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Khloe and Kolin Clark, Kayden VanDyke and Kaylee VanDyke; brother, Charles (Janice) VanDyke; sisters, Wanda (Ernest) Cooperrider and Alice Coomer; brother-in-law, Claude Bartley; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karren Bartley; and by a brother-in-law, Fred Coomer.
