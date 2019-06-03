Services
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Thornville
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Thornville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Robert Eugene VanDyke, age 83, of Thornville, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the Thornville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Clifford Mason as Celebrant. Burial will take place in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery and Bob will be transported to the cemetery using his John Deere tractor. Friends may call from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 56 South Main Street in Thornville.

Robert was born March 8, 1936 in Thorn Township, Perry County, Ohio to the late Eugene and Grace (Poff) VanDyke. He passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

Bob worked in construction for over 60 years and retired from Exco in Columbus after 30 plus years of service. He had also been a farmer for many years. Following his retirement, Bob liked to restore John Deere tractors and was involved with tractor pulling and hit and miss engines. He had several John Deere tractors but his favorite one was a 1945 John Deere B. Bob was a member of the Steam and Gas Tractor Club and the Land of Legend Tractor Club.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Nancy Lee (Lindsey) VanDyke, whom he married August 14, 1954; two daughters, Rhonda (Carl) Boysen and Teresa (Randell) Levengood; son, Kevin (Kim) VanDyke; grandchildren, Justin Boysen, Garrett (Jami) Boysen, Kevin (Karen) Clark, Jenny (Dylan) Murphy, Kyle VanDyke (fiancée Tiera Gore) and Kinsey VanDyke; great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Khloe and Kolin Clark, Kayden VanDyke and Kaylee VanDyke; brother, Charles (Janice) VanDyke; sisters, Wanda (Ernest) Cooperrider and Alice Coomer; brother-in-law, Claude Bartley; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karren Bartley; and by a brother-in-law, Fred Coomer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Robert or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Thornville is honored to care for Robert and the VanDyke family.
Published in the Advocate on June 3, 2019
