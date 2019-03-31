Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Leighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Leighton


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert G. Leighton Obituary
Robert G. Leighton

Newark - Robert "Bob" G. Leighton, age 82, of Newark, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1937 to the late Gale and Amelia (Raabe) Leighton in Butler, PA.

Bob proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force and retired from Newark Air Force Base and from Boeing. He was a long time member of NARFE, Central Ohio 4-Wheel Drive, and of Labor Union IATSE. He was a member of Coachman and of Heath Church of Christ for over 50 years. In his free time, Bob enjoyed camping and running lights and sound for Patty's Dance Studio and Joan Garett's Dance Art Studio.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois (Frazier) Leighton; children, Robert Leighton, David Leighton, Pamela Leighton, and Angela (Phil) Ernsberger; grandchildren, Eric (Maggie) Leighton, Jackie (Jeremy) Aberegg, Tyler Ernsberger, Ally Ernsberger, and Jacob Leighton; great grandchildren, Bentley, Bristol, Graham, and Collin; and siblings, Richard Leighton and Helen Reimer.

A funeral service will be held at 7pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N.21 St Street, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Pastor Dave Linn. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Bob will be laid to rest privately at Oakwood Cemetery, Corning, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, OH 43056.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now