Newark - Robert "Bob" G. Leighton, age 82, of Newark, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1937 to the late Gale and Amelia (Raabe) Leighton in Butler, PA.



Bob proudly served his country as a member of the US Air Force and retired from Newark Air Force Base and from Boeing. He was a long time member of NARFE, Central Ohio 4-Wheel Drive, and of Labor Union IATSE. He was a member of Coachman and of Heath Church of Christ for over 50 years. In his free time, Bob enjoyed camping and running lights and sound for Patty's Dance Studio and Joan Garett's Dance Art Studio.



Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lois (Frazier) Leighton; children, Robert Leighton, David Leighton, Pamela Leighton, and Angela (Phil) Ernsberger; grandchildren, Eric (Maggie) Leighton, Jackie (Jeremy) Aberegg, Tyler Ernsberger, Ally Ernsberger, and Jacob Leighton; great grandchildren, Bentley, Bristol, Graham, and Collin; and siblings, Richard Leighton and Helen Reimer.



A funeral service will be held at 7pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N.21 St Street, Newark, OH 43055. Services will be officiated by Pastor Dave Linn. Family will greet friends from 4-7pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Bob will be laid to rest privately at Oakwood Cemetery, Corning, OH.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, OH 43056.



